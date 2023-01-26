Pickens, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re looking for authentic Italian cooking in a small town, Tony’s Restaurant in Pickens can fulfill your craving.

Owner Tony Cobach said he’s celebrating his 40th year in business.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner with staples like lasagna, chicken parmesan, shrimp alfredo, pizza and desserts.

Cobach said his menu is highlighted by his daily pizza dough, NY-made bread, pasta and spices from Italy.

Visit Tony’s Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays at 704 West Main Street.