Let’s Eat at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar is back to bring authentic Italian food to Greenville after closing its previous Woodruff Road location.

Owner Mark Craig said it has a nostalgic 1940’s, and 50’s era feel celebrating the style and tastes of Frank Sinatra and those like him.

The restaurant features a chicken dish with what Craig said is Sinatra’s favorite liquor, Grand Marnier. It’s a sweet and salty combination and a popular staple on the menu. Order a steak, pasta, and choose from several classic cocktails as well as a barrel-aged bourbon that the restaurant aged in the back of the restaurant.

Open 11:30AM- 9:00 AM 7 days a week, the restaurant is family-friendly and business meeting friendly as well as a great setting for a date or special occasion said manager Brianne Walker. She recommends telling your server for the night about your anniversary or event for a champagne toast.