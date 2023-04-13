Taylors, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Authentic Thai and Vietnamese recipes served up hot and fast that’s the specialty of Tuk Tuk Thai and Vietnamese Kitchen in Taylors.

Owners Bill lam and Nattha Waiyawut met while working at a Thai restaurant in Greenville.

Bill is from Upstate New York where his father ran a very successful Vietnamese restaurant and Nattha is from Thailand near Bangkok.

Visit the restaurant at 5010 Old Spartanburg Road during the following hours:

Wednesday 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Dine-In & TOGO)

​Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Dine-In & TOGO) 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Dine-In & TOGO)

Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Dine-In & TOGO) 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (TOGO only)

Saturday & Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Dine-In & TOGO) 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (TOGO only)