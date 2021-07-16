Let’s Eat: Sunny’s Donuts in Gaffney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)--Imagine if you could take a high speed train from the Upstate to Atlanta or Charlotte. That plan is moving forward as those working on the project have now picked the best route. But if you were hoping to be able to hop on this train in city limits, you might be disappointed.

After public input and an environmental impact study, the Georgia Department of Transportation along with the Federal Railroad Administration has found what they believe is the best route for a high speed rail line.