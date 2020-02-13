Local man sounding the alarm after he says piece of metal grill brush got stuck in food, damages intestine

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A cautionary tale about how you clean your grills. A Woodruff man claims a metal grill brush left him hospitalized.

“I ain’t never felt nothing like that,” Woodruff resident, Steven Cannon said.

Steven Cannon is recovering from a rough couple of days. He told us it started when he was doing something he has done many times before, grilling up food.

“We were just out back grilling hamburgers. Of course I decided to grab the brush and clean the grill off,” said Cannon.

But fast forward a couple days. That’s when cannon told us he was experiencing some of the worst pain he has ever felt.

“Didn’t feel too good and then Thursday afternoon it got to where I couldn’t stand it. It felt just like a needle stabbing through,” Cannon told 7 News.

And after a two hour surgery and dozens of staples in his stomach, the culprit was found. A little bristle that carved a path of destruction inside his body.

He said it came from the metal grill brush he was using. And get this, he told us he didn’t even feel it going down.

Believe it or not, Dr. David Brancadi at Emergency MD told us cases like this are becoming more and more common.



“What happened in this case is it created a hole or a perforation so that the intestinal contents were leaking into the abdominal cavity where we don’t want bacteria and we don’t want food substances,” said Emergency MD Medical Director, Dr. David Brancadi.

Dr. Brancadi told us if this ever happens to you, you need to act fast. He said the further down that piece of metal moves in your body, the harder it is to remove.

As for Cannon, he got to keep a souvenir from the whole ordeal.

“Just keep the wire brushes away from the grills because like I said, I never felt that kind of pain,” Cannon told us.

A study shows about 1,700 Americans went to the ER between 2002 and 2014 after ingesting one of these bristles, that’s according to Consumer Reports.

Most of the injuries were to the throat and the neck.