Molina Healthcare gives fresh produce to Spartanburg families

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, October 11th Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will host ‘Farm Fresh Friday’ at Hub City Farmer’s Market.

The event will give 300 families, who present their Medicaide Card, a reusable tote bag filled with fresh zucchinis, pears and other fresh foods.

It’s not just a food giveaway, families who attend can watch cooking demonstrations about their free foods, watch exercise demonstrations to stay health and receive blood pressure readings by Regenesis Health Care.

Johanna Perez, Molina Healthcare’s Community Engagement Manager, said the event is all about improving community health in a unique way, while having fun.

“They’re going to be moving around. We’re going to have a live DJ. Just you know, regular games, face painting,” Perez said, “So families can actually, not only get the produce, but actually go home and cook the vegetables and be able to share with their families a nice meal.”

‘Farm Fresh Friday’ is free public event at Hub City Farmer’s Market that starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.