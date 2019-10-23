More than 1,500 foster families are needed in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services stated there are 4,641 children in the foster care system. The nonprofit Care2Foster said the state needs more than 1,500 foster parents right now.

In Spartanburg, the Tucker family has been taking in foster children for the last 6 years. Since 2013, they’ve opened their home to nearly 100 foster children.

Carrie Tucker said she and her husband planned to foster eventually. But they kept seeing signs telling them to foster.

Carrie Tucker pointing out children’s height’s on the wall

“We just decided to inquire and after that, I mean three months later, we had three little kids at our house,” Tucker said.

As of October 2019, Tucker and her husband have three biological children, one adopted son, two pending adoptions, and two foster children. There is a total of eight children in the Tucker household.

“I can’t say, ‘Oh it’s a piece of cake, you know, because I was called to do it.’ That’s not not what it is. I do have hard days. You know I do eat a lot of chocolate,” Tucker said.

She explained that being a parent is never easy. However, nothing in life ever is. But the good days with all the children always outweigh the bad.

In typical kid fashion, Madison Tucker and Alyssa Tucker, said they don’t see any bad or good, they just see a normal family full of friends to play with.

“It’s loud,” Madison said. “Fun!” Alyssa added.

Tucker smiled, she said her kids have big hearts. Alyssa is the greeter for every foster child that comes into the house. Madison plays her role of big sister by helping pick up after the little ones.

“We’re just a regular family. You know, we’re not saviors. We, you know, don’t make six figures a year. We are just normal family willing to put love into action,” Tucker said.

The state’s social services department does help financially cover essentials like food, clothing, and daycare. The payment per month does increase depending on the age of the child.

Care2Foster added those interested in getting licensed to foster a child of any age is FREE. The nonprofit noted very little costs come out of pocket – most will be covered by the board payment or reimbursement for foster children.

Over the past six years Tucker has fostered children as old as 17 and as young as two days old.

Since there’s no official time line for how long a child’s stay will be, when they leave that can hurt, Tucker said. But shes doesn’t see it as a negative.

“Kids are so worth someone to get attached to them. Kids are worth having to someone to grieve for them and you’re grieving them so deeply and you’re crying because you love them that much,” Ticker said.

Tucker said the need for parents is too great to ignore and fostering is worth a second thought.

“You’re not going to regret it. You’re not going to regret investing in a child. Whether it’s one child, whether it’s 56 kids, you’re never going to regret the investment you made in them,” Tucker said,”There are days and moments that it is so worth it. Just in one moment.”

For those interested in just learning more about fostering, Care2Foster is hosting an event in November, Fostering Hope.

The event will be Tuesday, November 19th, 6-8pm at JL Mann High School. It’s free and childcare is provided, to register click here.