New Prospect Elementary kicks off “Start with Hello” initiative with pep band

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday, September 23rd schools and youth organizations across the country kicked off Sandy Hook Promise’s week long campaign “Start with Hello”.

The national initiative encouraged organizations to find ways for youth to connect with their peers, even if they didn’t know one another.

Spartanburg District One’s New Prospect Elementary invited the pep band and cheerleaders from Chapman High School to welcome students into the building on Monday morning.

New Prospect Elementary Principal, Shameka Dawkins, said the “Start with Hello” campaign took a few weeks to put together and is happy Monday’s events.

“I have not been able to sleep-it’s just been so exciting, and to know that I was gonna have the pep band here this morning. We’re gonna have cheerleaders. We play music every morning, but to have a different beat today was just so exciting,” Dawkins said.

She explained that her teachers are encouraged to greet children, even if they aren’t students in their class, it’s best to make sure they feel seen.

That’s the whole idea behind Sandy Hook Promise’s initiative. Sandy Hook Promise is a non profit founded to honor all victims of gun violence.

The organization’s mission to is to turn the Sandy Hook tragedy, into actual change, through programs that protect children from gun violence.

The campaign’s aim is to help administrators identify lonely students who might be showing signs of social isolation.

The nonprofit said students who feel isolated could pull from society, struggle with learning and social development, or choose to hurt themselves or others.

“Start with Hello” runs from September 23rd – September 27th. For more information about Sandy Hook Promise or the campaign, click here.