North American Rescue monthly event aimed at helping veterans

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Coffee with Veterans, a North American Rescue initiative, aims to help veterans transitioning in the civilian world, find the right job for them.

Friday, September 6th, marked the third Coffee with Veterans event the company has hosted.

The free informal meeting/networking event lasts two hours, and happens once a month on Fridays.

North American Rescue’s Director of Human Chemistry & Talent, Anna Harris, said the main goal is to help any veteran, whether they’ve recently entered into civilian life or are just looking, make a change.

Anna Harris, Director of Human Chemistry & Talent, presentation at Coffee with Veterans

Each Friday session gives attendees job markets tips and tricks of the trade by offering different forms of networking and professional advice.

Harris said the company helps veterans take control of their professional future. This event sets them up with a group of North American Rescue HR personnel, within arms reach, to talk to about anything they need.

The group is available to give everything from resume critiques to connections with nonprofit and state agencies.

“One of the biggest lies is that it’s a seamless transition. People do want to hire veterans. Companies do want to do that. But sometimes veterans don’t know the right way to display themselves to the company,” Harris said.

One of the hardest, yest simplest things they can fix, Harris said, telling military men and women not to use acronyms. She explained that transitioning in a world that doesn’t always understand military lingo is hard to crack.

Thus this monthly event aims to lead the veteran community to the right answers.

Networking session at Coffee with Veterans at North American Rescue

“Absolutely. We have a lot of veterans in the upstate who are looking for work and have had trouble transitioning from the military into civilian life. We’re here as kind of a buffer for that. This is a free of charge event that we want to help veterans just be able to be placed in a job. I get hundreds of veterans who reach out each year wanting to be placed at North American Rescue because we work with a lot of veterans. I can’t place all of them and so, I look to help. Our company has sponsored this event and we’re really excited to just help veterans transition and find a home in their forever company,” Harris said.

The next Coffee with Veterans event with be Friday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at North American Rescue on 35 Tedwall Ct, Greer, SC, 29650.

