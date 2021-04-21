Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to tour the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops in the Upstate this week as part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast.”

If you would like a chance to see the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, visit one of the following locations:

April 22

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Morning Mist Neighborhood, located at 2 Baneberry Court in Simpsonville

April 23

1:30 – 4 p.m. – Children’s Museum of the Upstate, located at 130 Magnolia Street in Spartanburg

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Easley YMCA Movie Night, located at 201 Burns Road in Easley

April 24

8 – 10:45 a.m. – Autism Superhero 5K at Wingnutz, located at 403 South Weston Street in Fountain Inn

Noon – 3 p.m. – Northwood Baptist Church Cruise-In/Vendor Fair, located at 888 Ansel School Road in Greer

April 25

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Greenville Open Air Market, located at 303 Haywood Road in Greenville

“The American icon dates back to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression,” according to the press release.