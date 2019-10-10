Pendleton school collecting toys for MUSC hospital

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Mt. Lebanon Elementary School will be collecting Play-Doh, bubbles, and kinetic sand for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital from October 14th through October 18th.

To prepare students for the donation drive, school counselor Annie Mitchell said the school will host an afternoon assembly on Friday, October 11th.

MUSC’s First Lady Kathy Cole will speak to the entire student body about the donation driver and explain the importance of helping out the new children’s hospital.

“We want empathy to be the driving force behind this effort,” Mitchell said, “Starting next week we’re doing a drive- a week long drive, to collect as many of these items as possible.”

Mount Lebanon Elementary School’s Assistant Principal, Artrice Kinard, said this effort ties in well with October being National Bully Prevention Month.

By encouraging every child to think outside of themselves, especially for those that may be going through a tough time in the hospital, is an eye opening experience Kinard explained.

The school’s librarian and media specialist, Amy Marshall, added that the assembly will celebrate a partnership between the school and hospital, which located in Charleston, that needs help.

Marshall said inspiration for the donation drive came from a school wide read-along.

Megan Allen, third grade teacher, said she was proud of her school. Allen’s youngest daughter, at 2 months old, had to have heart surgery at MUSC.

She said those two worlds colliding in such a positive manner made her happy.

Members of the school’s student council, President-Collins Cahaly, Vice President- Norah Che, and Secretary- K K Haney said there’s no limit to how many toys they’d like to collect.

They’re just excited to get started and want to make as many children as possible happy during tough times, they explained.

Additionally, the school is asking the community to donate.

Anyone who purchases bubbles, Play-Doh, and kinetic sand are encouraged to bring the brand new items to the school’s front desk. Those items will be added to the MUSC collection.

For more information about Mt. Lebanon Elementary, click here.