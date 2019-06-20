Piedmont Care Inc prepares for National HIV Testing Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found across the US more that 14% of men and women have HIV but don’t know it.



It’s why many health organizations stress the importance of getting tested.

In Spartanburg, Piedmont Care, Inc. has offered free HIV and AIDS testing for years.



On Thursday, June 27th from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. the nonprofit will offer free testing in honor of National HIV Testing Day.



Tracey L. Jackson, Piedmont’s Executive Director, said the importance of getting tested isn’t just a once a year thing. But, she added, they honor the importance of the day by extending their office hours.



Loree Bishop, Piedmont’s H.I.V. Prevention Coordinator, said the test takes about 20 minutes.

It’s a simple mouth swab test, Bishop added. Clients find out their results just a short while after the swab.



The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Surveillance found the state ranked 11th in the nation for AIDS case rates.



For more information about free testing and to learn about Piedmont Care, Inc. click here