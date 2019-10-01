Pine Street Elementary takes a hot air balloon ride for science

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Early Tuesday morning, at the Thomas Hannah YMCA, Spartanburg School District 7’s Pine Street Elementary students got to watch a hot air balloon rise high into the air.

This was part of a collaborative STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experience to learn about the science of hot air balloons and the history of balloon flight.

While the 4th graders themselves couldn’t go up, due to safety concerns, they were able to work with the balloon in other ways.

After the balloon experiment ended, the students helped deflate and repack the balloon.

The balloon, piloted by Tom Lattin, of Over the Rainbow Balloon Adventures took staff Pine Street staff and administrators hundreds of feet in the air, while the children watched.

“It relates a lot to different types of science, especially to weather. We’re talking about hot air rising, convection currents and all that stuff,” Lattin said.

The list of lucky few who were brave enough to ride up and down in the hot air balloon:

Principal- Dennis Reginer

Vice Principal-Earnest Rice

Teachers Lindsey Bullington, April Volk, Todd Segal, Reshia Caldwell, Rachel McRoberts, Lisa Rutledge and parents Cecilia Hanana, Jason Lynch, Kyle Milnor, Patrick Cutler, Kam Neely

Lattin added that his live experiment is worth more to both the students and teachers versus than anything a book or video could show them.

The added bonus, he said, everyone was learning about the oldest form of manned flight in the world first hand.

“They can actually see where we can actually make hot air rise and we’ll do an experiment with a tissue paper balloon and even make a trash bag fly in the classroom,” Lattin said.

Pine Street School was able to host Over the Rainbow Balloon Adventures, for their science experiment, due to grant funds from the Pine Street School Foundation.

School administrators say the 4th grade science standards around weather include students making and launching their own model hot air balloons.

Thus students went back to Pine Street, and Lattin used additional interactive lessons to cover the history and science of balloon flight.

