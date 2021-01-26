Prisma Health hold community drive-thru event for new diaper bank

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Prisma Health Children’s Hospital will hold a community drive-thru distribution event for their new diaper bank Tuesday, January 26, 4-6 p.m.

To participate, families must meet the eligibility criteria for one of the following: WIC, SNAP or Medicaid.

Families must register for distribution events to receive diapers. To register, go to www.PrismaHealth.org/BradshawInstitute. Registration is open until the day before each distribution event takes place.

Registration for the Jan. 26 Diaper Bank Distribution event is now closed.

Registration will reopen on Jan. 28 for the next diaper bank distribution event on Tuesday, March 23 from 4-6 p.m.