Eyewitness accounts of a deadly school shooting in …

I85 is blocked

Friday Forecast: April 1

Cash back apps: How to find the best savings

ASK THE EXPERT: Finding relief from spring allergies

SC lawmakers consider lifting ban on Sunday hunting …

Student shot, killed at Tanglewood Middle, suspect …

High School Standouts: Madison and Kennedy Roush, …

PC Head Coach Steve Englehart ready for first season …

Community activist and family friend Bruce Wilson …

7Weather Forecast