Remarkable Women Finalist: Sharon Porter

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Sharon Porter is retired, but you always see them busy helping others. She’s like the Energizer Bunny that keeps going and going, and in every sense this remarkable woman is a true friend.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said “Many People will come into your life but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” That’s what Sharon Porter has done for Jean Blakely.

The two women who joke about their friendly sorority rivalry met at church over a decade ago and cultivated a real friendship about seven years ago.

“I’ve seen for years all the awards that you people do and I was thinking about Sharon a lot, not just because of our friendship but for me having worked in the business and having the affordability of meeting so many professional people. I said ‘she is the one that I personally feel doesn’t get her due recognition,'” Dr. Jean Blakely said.

Sharon is by all means a pillar of the community. In 2019, she retired as dean of students at Spartanburg Methodist College, where she worked for 40 years.

She served at the Spartanburg County District 7 School Board for over two decades, regularly delivers food with Meals on Wheels and still finds time to volunteer at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen several days a week.

“When you are giving people the food, they always thank you and what more would you want. they can’t give you anything but they can give you a thank you and to me that’s a blessing,” Sharon said.

Although she’s gotten awards for her contributions, it’s what Sharon does begin the scenes — little things like picking up prescriptions for friends, neighbors and even strangers — that Jean wants people to know about.

Sharon said taking care of people is in her DNA. It’s what her parents taught her as a child.

“I can just see my mama and my daddy just smiling saying ‘congratulations just to be nominated,'” said Porter.

And, in the end, she’s hoping her good deeds blossom when she needs them most.