Restaurant Week in Greenville offers dining discounts on dishes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Thursday, August 8th and running until Sunday, August 18th is Restaurant Week in Greenville County.

More than 50 restaurants will offer day off, 3 course and 4 course meal discounts.

Nichole Livengood, Upstate Membership Director of the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the goal of restaurant week is to bring awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state.

“It takes away some of the shock value when you go to a restaurant, and you’re getting to try a restaurant that you know is new maybe to Greenville or just to you,” Livengood said.



She added that diners can go online and read the full menu, not a typical practice for most restaurants, and know the cost as well as the specials will be.

The 11 day experience will also stimulate business and revenue for restaurants throughout the state.

For a full list of the restaurants and deals, click here.