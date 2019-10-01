RJ Rockers hosts ‘Rocktoberfest’ to combat Upstate hunger

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, October 5th, RJ Rockers Brewery is hosting ‘Knock Hunger Off Its Rocker’ as part of its Rocktoberfest, in an effort to combat the local issue of hunger in the Upstate.

The brewery’s mission is to help local organizations feed the community, in honor of September being Hunger Action Mont, co-owner Mark Johnsen said.

“We just wanted to give something back to the community. We’re supporting three wonderful charities,” Johnsen said,”there are no football games of significance, if you’re a Clemson or South Carolina fan. So, what else you gonna do on Saturday?”

A portion of the proceeds from ticket and beer sales will benefit the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, TOTAL Ministries of Spartanburg County, and The Carpenter’s Table Community Outreach Center.

Rocktober event tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and special VIP tickets are $75 with the code VIPFLASH. For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here.

Rocktoberfest will be a full day of music, beers, and food for the entire family. There will be family -friendly activities during the day in the brewery.

The event runs from Saturday, October 5th from Noon until 11 p.m. entry is free before 5 p.m.

The event will be on two stages with ten bands performing. Some of the line-up will feature: Jupiter Coyote, The High Divers (from Charleston), BACK 9, Boy Named Banjo (from Nashville).

Additionally, net proceeds are directed to The Spartanburg County Foundation’s component fund, Live on the Green Fund.

To learn more about RJ Rockers Brewery’s Rocktoberfest, click here.