Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas gets renovation help from TV Star Ty Pennington

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas old kitchen was built in 1989, so it’s time for an update.

The room looks dated and the space is just too small for Ronald McDonald’s continual expansions elsewhere in the house.

The nonprofit’s CEO & Executive Director, Marti Spencer, said the kitchen isn’t actually used for cooking anymore since the home expanded.

“Now we want it to be kind of a game area, a family lounge area,” Spencer said,” that’s gonna make all the difference. It’s just going to give parents and children another space to go to within this house that carries 26 rooms.”

Spencer said she wrote to Ty Pennington, of Extreme Makeover Home Edition, to see if he could help with the kitchen.

Together with the Ronald McDonald house, Pennington has agreed to update the kitchen, dining and business areas. The entire process should be finished in just a few months.

Pennington heard about how the nonprofit can house up to 26 families at a time. The purpose of house is to give families a home away from home while their child fights to get better.

The Jordan family said they owe their daughter’s, Madylin, life to the Ronald McDonald house.

Madylin and her mother, Kristi, spoke with Pennington about how important and meaningful his time and donation meant to them and families that have been helped by the nonprofit.

“I don’t think without them Maddie would be here today. If it wasn’t for the Ronald McDonald House, their hearts are so big,” Jordan said.

Madylin was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2012 and after two years of chemotherapy, they were told she wouldn’t make it. But, that’s when Ronald McDonald stepped in.

“Cincinnati Children’s Hospital took over and they got us up there. They gave her a brand new liver, and here we are today, eight years later,” Jordan said.

