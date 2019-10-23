Santa’s Shoppe returns to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Junior League of Spartanburg’s annual Santa’s Shoppe returns this year.

The event will feature over 70 merchants from across the country, will be held downtown at the Spartanburg Marriott for the second year in a row.

The dates are Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 am – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 10th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Three-day weekend shopping tickets are $5.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased from JLS members, at the JLS office and select local retailers, or online at www.jlspartanburg.org.

Sip & Shoppe tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the JLS office and online.

Cookies with Santa tickets are $20.00 per child (includes one free adult) and should be purchased before the event.