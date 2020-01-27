Share the gospel, share a meal: Local organization lending helping hand to those in need

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pew made out of folding chairs and a music stand in the place of a pulpit. A local organization is using those donations and more to help a community in need.

A church choir in an unlikely place, the parking lot of the roller skating rink in Gaffney. Pastor Michael Pittman reading scriptures to anyone that stops by.

“I do believe that God plants you where you need to be. I believe he literally pointed them out to me,” said Gaffney Street Homeless Ministry Founder, Renee Snapp.

The idea coming straight from the mind of Renee Snapp. She told 7 News she saw a lot of homeless people in her community and wanted to make a difference.

“I started seeing them, they’re everywhere,” Snapp said.

That’s the purpose of Sundays. Snapp said they spend their Saturdays pooling together their donations and putting them in bags to give out. On top of that, a warm dinner for the parishioners and even leftovers.

Some days there is only two of them. Other times, more.

“Some of the people here in the community are really in need because they are looked down upon by the people,” said Gaffney Street Homeless Ministry Pastor, Michael Pittman.

But regardless of how big the crowd is, Pastor Michael Pittman told us they have the same mission every Sunday.

“Share the gospel and share a meal and maybe with the resources, we can come to the table, provide some of that and spread it back out to them,” Pittman said.

Founder, Renee Snapp said she has big plans for the Gaffney Street Homeless Ministry. She told 7 News they’re trying to figure out a way now to create a stable and secure shelter for those who need it.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at Opsource on Walton Drive in Gaffney or you can bring items during the Sunday afternoon service to the Skateland Roller Skating Rink parking lot.