Spartanburg domestic violence walk helps family to heal, reach others in need

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, October 19th the family of Quanisha Deshawn “Queenie” Fernanders invites the community to honor her life and memory with a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, ‘Paint the City Orange’.

Starting at noon on Saturday, the nearly 1 mile walk along John B. White Sr Boulevard will run from Wayback Burger restaurant at 1735 down to the Salvation Army at 1529.

Fernanders’ mother Wyoming Switzer and aunt Tamyra Fernanders said they wanted to use her memory to save current victims of domestic violence.

Fernanders was a 23-year-old domestic violence victim. 7News was on the scene to learn the details of her death at the hands of 38-year-old Charvix Wright.

Police on scene at home on Baltimore Street in Spartanburg.





Law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at a home on Baltimore Street.

Wright told Spartanburg Police he shot Fernanders , who he named as his girlfriend, after an argument.

Though this incident just happened a little over two months ago, Switzer said her faith told her it was time to help others.

Quanisha Fernanders

“In the midst of me going through, I know that He said, ‘You know she’s gone physically. But, spiritually she’s still there.’ So, it’s up to us to get out there and help somebody else,” Switzer said,” I don’t believe that another individual should have to die at the hands of another individual because they’re not having a good day.”

In addition to the walk ‘Paint the City Orange’ , Fernanders’ favorite color, Switzer and Tamyra started a foundation for victims of domestic violence, Forever 23.

“I kept hearing people say ‘She was only 23. She was only 23.’ In my mind, it was like, she’ll forever be 23,” Fernanders said.

The foundation, with sponsorship from Aim High Fitness, offers a safe space, someone to listen, and emergency escape kits for or anyone who needs them, Demarlus Lyles said.

Lyles, Fernanders’ older brother, is hopeful the walk and the emergency kits are just the beginning for the foundation.

“My sister’s memory is going to live on. Her spirit is going to live on and we want everyone, we don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we’re going through, ” Lyles said.

Event flyer for Forever 23 Foundation

The family invites community members to wear orange, bringing signs, banners, and flyers against domestic violence to hold during the walk.

After the walk, participants are invited to Bountiful Blessings Church, at 110 Peake Rd, Roebuck, SC 29376 for brunch.

Community members are also encouraged to bring wash clothes and towels for the emergency kits.

For more information about the Forever 23 Foundation and how you can help call: