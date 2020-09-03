United Way of Laurens County holds school supply drive for all students, Thursday

Clinton, S.C. (WSPA)- United Way of Laurens County is holding a school supply drive on Thursday September 3 from 10 AM – 12 Noon.

Resource Development Manager Aryele Redmond with the United Way Laurens County said the supply drive is open to any student in Laurens School District 55 or 56 beginning classes in person or at home.

Redmond said the drive typically takes place at a local Walmart where the organization is able to fill a school bus for each school district but COVID-19 prevented that this year.

The drive will be held at 16 Peachtree St in CLinton, S.C.

For more information (864) 833 3623