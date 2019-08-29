Upstate animal shelters overcrowding; It’s a community problem

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Whether it’s Asheville, Oconee, Greenville County or anywhere else , Geoffery Brown, Laurens County Animal Control Supervisor said over crowding of an animal shelter is a result of a bigger issue.

Brown said that issue, is the community. Meaning some community members haven’t/can’t/won’t take the proper measures to care for their animals.

Proper measures include: Spay/Neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, responsible breeding, leashing, surrender practices to name a few.

Brown said he’s seen all the scenarios when proper measures aren’t followed through, and pets end up at the shelter:

Animals that aren’t leashed tend to wander off. They could in turn be hit by a car or could end up hurting other animals or people.

Owners says they no longer want their pets, but don’t re-home them, abandon or neglect their animals.

If pet’s shots aren’t up to date, they could be come sick and suffer or infect others.

Owners that choose to breed their animals, but don’t have a “Plan B” if the puppies and kittens don’t sell, tend to dump them on the shelter

Brown said the shelter continuously works with Laurens County Justice Department to bring up fines, citation and court appearances against those abuse, neglect, and abandon their pets.

But, he added, it’s just better to not own a pet if you can’t handle the responsibility.

For those who love furry friends but, for whatever reasons, cannot take care of them donations of toys, money or your time volunteering at the shelter are greatly appreciated, Brown said.

Online Donations can be made by clicking here or click here. Some items Laurens county needs for shelter enrichment include:

Peanut Butter

Oatmeal

Kong Toys

Flat Leashes

Flat Collars

Socks

Canned Dog Food

If you’d like to see what pets are available for adoption, click here. To stop by in person to pick up your “fur”ever friend visit 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens, SC.

The adoption fee $45 will include:

All vaccinations

Micro-chipping

Deworming

Heart-worm test

Flea/heart-worm preventative

Spay/neuter at their local vet

The Laurens County Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.