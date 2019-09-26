Upstate brewery creates special beer for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday, September 26th the Ciclops Cideri & Brewery created a special IPA to raise funds for the Spartanburg Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Barnet Park.

The special brew, Eccentric Pterodactyl, will be available for sale at noon on October 19th after the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Ciclops will donate $2 of every pint sold, on Saturday, October 19th, to the Alzheimer’s Association. Then every day after the walk, Ciclops will donate $1 of every pint to the nonprofit.

The brewery has a Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising team. The organizational group behind the Ciclops Team is called the Senile Five.

While the running joke is that the group of older men are senile, since there usually aren’t ever five members whenever they get together at the brewery.

Sometime there are too many members or not enough, but they’re looking to have fun and just be silly.

But, they are very serious about their charitable goal to the Alzheimer’s Association of $2,000 dollars.

“Our goal is to exceed that, but being able to do something for the charity is great,” JC Ade said.

Ade’s mother and father in-law are both battling forms of dementia.

Ade added that almost every member of the team has dealt with family members battling dementia. For more information about the team and their fundraising efforts, click here.

According to the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association, over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with nearly 14 million anticipated to have the disease by 2050.

Vice President of Communication and Advocacy, Beth Sulkowski, said the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“We also provide information, education, care and support for families who are dealing with this now. That’s not just for Alzheimer’s Disease, it’s any type of dementia,” Sulkowski said.

For more information on any of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s in the Upstate, click here.