Upstate farm offers Equine Assisted Therapy to Veterans

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Equine Assisted Therapy is part of the nonprofit, Guiding Reins, aim to aid families, veterans, and first responders in the Upstate dealing with emotional, mental, or physical trauma.

Saturday, August 24th at Hemlock Hollow Farm, from 10 a.m. until Noon, all veterans, military personnel, first responders are encouraged to come out to Guiding Reins Open House.

The nonprofit is located on Hemlock Hollow’s horse farm in Inman. Farm owner, Jen Hartzell, said several of her horses were rescues and needed a noble purpose.

“Just knowing that they’re serving a purpose and helping others. There’s just a lot of joy in watching. Whether it’s children out here for lessons or adults who are coming for our Equine Assisted Therapy Program, there’s a lot of personal joy for me watching the interactions take place,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell is Guiding Reins’ Vice Presidend. She said the nonprofit’s founder, Diane Prewitt, shares this passion for helping horses and veterans.

“I am very excited. This has been a huge passion of mine that I’ve been working on for several years and just have kind of noticed that there’s been a void here in the Upstate of an Equine Assisted Therapy Program,” Prewitt said,”specifically targeted for veterans, military personnel, first responders and their family members. So, we’re really exited to finally fill this void and offer this service here in the upstate”.

Prewitt said the Wounded Warrior Project and the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs are some of the organizations that they’re aiming to help.

Both Hartzell and Prewitt said horses are social animals that aren’t judgmental ore presumptuous. Thus, Prewitt added, people can engage and build healing relationships with them.

To learn more about the Equine Assisted Therapy Program, the Open House, or how to get in touch with Guiding Reins, click here.