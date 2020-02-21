Upstate gospel artists nominated for Stellar Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, March 27, two local gospel artists will be in Las Vegas, NV for the 35 Annual Stellar Awards.

The Stellar Awards is similar to the Grammy Awards, but this show focuses solely on gospel music.

Gospel singer, sixteen year old Jada Redmond, and Gospel Rapper Reggie Rocc, a.k.a. Reggie Jones, had fun sharing their nomination news with the Upstate at radio station Rejoice 96.9 FM.

For Redmond, this is her second nomination, she was first nominated when she was just 11 years old.

Her father, Stephen Redmond, believed that she’s the youngest nominated singer this year.

Redmond told his daughter she’d hum in various octaves as a child.

He said at four years old lead the church in song. So, Jada grew up in gospel.

“I told my dad I wanted to sing on the stage and minister to millions. So, it just started when I was young,” Jada Redmond said.

In addition to music, she’s also acts, writes music and launched her own make up line.

“I’m glad that God trusted me with this gift and he trusted me to do this. So, just excited,” Redmond said.

While Rocc didn’t necessarily grow up in gospel, he has definitely grown in the music industry, having been a rapper for 17 years.

This is his first Stellar nod and said he’s just taking it all in.

“It’s like ‘Wow God. You just did this! What else are you going to do?’ ” Rocc said.

Rocc started his career in hip-hop, listening to the iconic versus and beats of Jay Z and Naz.

He admitted to being part of the music game and said things he thought the public wanted to hear.

But Rocc said he didn’t feel like a musical artist doing that, just an actor.

“All the women. You don’t even have a girlfriend- you know what I’m saying? Like, there are certain things which made it not even real to me,” Rocc said.

In 2015 Rocc noted that major events in his life caused him to hit rock bottom. Although that’s hard, he said, it pushed his life from hip-hop to gospel.

“With my lifestyle change came a message change,” Rocc said.

In addition to going gospel, the change inspired him to start a clothing line, Rocc Bottom.

Ultimately, he said, everything allowed him to live his whole truth in music.

“I’m going to tell you about my addiction. I’m going tell you about my flaws. I’m going tell you about how hard and difficult it is to me. But, I’ma tell you how good my God is,” Rocc said.

Both artist will have the chance to perform at the Stellar Awards, Rocc told Rejoice’s Pastor Lenny.

Stephen Redmond added that Rocc is the first rapper out of Greenville to be nominated for a Stellar Award.

Household names like Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dog are nominated as well, so there is a chance Redomond and Rocc could perform in front of them.

Although both artists traveled different paths in music to land at the Stellar Awards, they say coming from the Greenville-Spartanbug area to the national stage, is amazing.

“We’re all given a divine moment in life. A divine moment is a God moment and it’s a personal moment but what you do at that moment will position your eternity,” Rocc said.

The added that it’s all about putting your faith in a higher power.

To learn more about the Gospel Singer Jada Redmond and Gospel Rapper Reggie Rocc click on their names.