Vigil honoring life of man killed a year ago, family asking for answers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- On March 8, it will be a year since James Rashad Forward was shot and killed.

To this day law enforcement still doesn’t know who did it.

Sunday friends and family joined for a vigil in hopes to find answers.

“I miss him so much, and I know somebody knows something,” Angela Green said.

Green is son Forward’s mother.

She added, “It hurts so bad to lose a son, to lose a child.”

The incident happened near Ware Street just off of Davis Road in Greenville.

Forward was dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

Sunday, very close to where Forward was found dead the community joined together in his memory, asking anyone who knows anything to speak up.

“The family wants closure, we know we can’t bring him back but they want closure,” Community activist Dr. Candace Brewer said.

Green said, “You can come back to where you lost your child and year later, still unsolved, no answers, nothing. Nobody speaking about it. We want answers. We’re angry, we’re mad.”

Dr. Brewer says she’s tired of things like these happening in the community.

Her answer for it to stop, “We need to get back to the basics. Just love one another. I mean I really think that’s what it is. If we love one another we’re not going to pick up a gun and just randomly shoot someone.”

At the end they released balloons that were blue, black and white.

Dr. Brewer said the colors were not a coincidence.

“Rashad, he loved the Carolina Panthers so we just wanted to do the vigil in the Carolina Panthers colors.”

If you know anything about this case you’re asked the contact law enforcement immediately.