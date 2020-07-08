WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser

IVA, SC (WSPA) - Anderson School District Three is looking at some options for school this fall. The district has been looking at three different options. District staff said as they get closer to the start of school, they will be able to determine the best option, after looking at COVID-19 numbers.

Some people said they are unsure what the future looks like, but they fully believe students need school.

"I've talked to some elementary school teachers who say they just feel their kids need to be in a classroom, but then there's the health factor too," said Peg Wagner, Anderson County resident.