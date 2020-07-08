WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser

Live Now
East Flat Rock, N.C. (WSPA)- A Western North Carolina nonprofit Only Hope WNC is holding a fundraiser for their youth staying with them during the pandemic.

CEO Michael Absher said the pandemic has hit his organization hard and he could really use supplies donated from the public.

Absher said gift cards, clothing, bedroom furniture, kitchen supplies, cleaning supplies are welcomed.
Visit their website at onlyhopewnc.org or Only Hope WNC on Facebook

You can drop off donations daily in bins available near the Only Hope WNC office from 9AM -4PM or arrange for outside pickup by calling 828 693 5499 at 416 Allen Rd, East Flat Rock 28726.

