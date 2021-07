GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) - A Gaffney City firefighter is recovering after he was injured in a training exercise on Thursday, according to Gaffney Fire.

The firefighter was airlifted to the hospital, where he was conscious and alert. He is believed to have non life threatening injuries, according to the department on Thursday. They say he is now recovering and they "hope to see him back on duty where he belongs very soon."