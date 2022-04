One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Bon Jovi 2022 Tour at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, April 11, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets must be claimed in person in the WSPA Spartanburg Office (250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303) no later than April 11, 2022 at 11:00am EST.