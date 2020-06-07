Demonstrators fight for change at multiple Saturday events

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Many demonstrators packed the streets of Greenville to voice their concerns, following the death of George Floyd who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

The sidewalks in downtown Greenville were filled with people sounding the alarm while mourning Floyd’s death.

“I feel everybody should see everybody, not just George Floyd, but there’s so many other people who’ve passed away during the time, and people keep forgetting about it,” said Joey Withinarts, a Greenville painter.

Withinarts painted a mural which had the faces of Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till, Michael Brown, Eric Gardner, and many others. He said it took him three days to paint the memorial mural. Withinarts said he wanted to honor the lives he believes were taken without justice.

“There’s also cases like Travion Martin…Zimmerman still walking around, you know what I’m saying, so there’s other cases that need to be solved,” Withinarts said.

It’s the reason a high school student held a peaceful protest at Falls Park to speak for those who can’t. A number of speakers spoke about diversity and inclusion. Allison Kenner, a protester, claims she has been pulled over and victimized by police in the past. She said, now is the time to be vocal to spark change.

“I’m a person who sees what needs to be done in this country. We knows there needs to be a change and I’m willing to stand up with whoever is willing to stand with me and fight against tyrannical rule,” Kenner said.

Many people held their signs high throughout the day, hoping everyone who went by would see and hear their message.

“My biggest platform is education. You need to educate yourself. You need to be not ignorant of that person’s culture or that person’s religion, or what that person believes.

Although many organizers held separate events, all of them stated it will take love and unity to eradicate racism and bring about change.

“As a white girl, I can’t begin to know the pain and hurt. But I want to understand that and I want to show that we’re here. We hear you and we see you and we want you to know that love,” said Amy Nelson, supporter.



At many of the events, voter registration booths were set up for people to vote. All of the events ended peacefully on Saturday evening.