Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re planning to watch the 92nd annual Academy Awards, know that there won’t be a host this year.

The president of ABC entertainment announced the decision Wednesday.

She said last year’s host-less show worked out fine, so the network and the academy of motion picture arts and sciences decided to keep the status quo.

The academy awards are on February 9th.