5 Best things about The Biltmore House at Christmas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ‘Tis the season to be magical and sparkly! Christmas at The Biltmore dates back more than 125 years ago when George Vanderbilt celebrated with family in his new home.

Christmas is around the corner and if you’re looking for some good cheer and a great place to see magnificent wreaths, poinsettias, ornaments and lights, look no further. With its best team of creative designers inside America’s largest home awaits an array of 62 decked-out Christmas trees and its best things this time of year.

“Van Gogh Alive” digital art exhibition

Are you an artist? If so, Van Gogh Alive is a must-see part of a year-long digital art series, Legend of Art & Innovation. First opened on Nov. 5, it is being hosted in Biltmore’s event center Amherst at Deerpark and will run through March 5, 2022. This exhibit immerses you into the many wonders of Van Gogh’s masterpieces such as Starry Night while it incorporates all five senses from light, color, sound, and scent. Click here for more information.

Red Wine & Chocolate Tasting

Tis the season to wine a little and laugh a lot. The Vanderbilts sure could entertain. Come have a taste of their legacy in the finest of reds and rich chocolates. You can enjoy top-tier wine tasting at the Antler Hill Village that has locally-produced artisan chocolates from French Broad Chocolate, and an opportunity to taste and experience the tactile attribute of a raw cacao bean. If one glass of wine is good for you, just imagine what a whole bottle could do at the Biltmore! Guests must be at least 21 years of age. Click here for more information.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings

What is the magic of Christmas without mystery? As a child, perhaps Christmas lights and seeing milk and cookies half-eaten or drunk made it magical. But as an adult, you can experience the same thing in a slightly different way. Antler Hill Village is keeping the magic of Christmas alive with a glittering cascade of lights, ornaments and displays. Click here for more information.

Biking and Hiking

Looking for family fun? there are many layers to the historical grounds of the Biltmore. The estate has 22 miles of hiking trails and 20 miles of biking trails. The grounds feature three exquisite hike trails and two bike trails. You can either bring your own bike or rent. The Bike Barn and Outdoor Adventure Center have orientation and maps. Access is free for all guests. Click here for more information.

The Market Gardener’s Cottage

The Gilded Age is fascinating because it was a period of rapid and economic growth, especially for the Vanderbilt family. You can pay homage to the laborers behind the scenes of America’s largest home who contributed to the empowered individuals of the time. The cottage built by the son of the architect of Biltmore House today offers the most luxurious and private retreat on the estate, with quaint porches and the opportunity for a private chef and butler. Click here for more information.