SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “An Evening of Talent Expressions” is returning for its 42nd year to Spartanburg.

The event will take place Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Spartanburg District 7 Fine Art Center, which is located on the campus on Spartanburg High School.

The audience can expect comedy, drama, rap and vocal performances during the talent competition.

Not only is pride on the line for winners, but so are prices. Event coordinator Detra McClain said they are giving away $3,000 in prizes and trophies. The top prize is $2,000.

If you are interested in attending you can buy tickets online or purchase them at the door.