SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Grammy-nominated rock band, 3 Doors Down is headed to the Upstate.

The multi-platinum group announced the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour with special guest, Candlebox, will kick off in mid-June.

The five-man band will perform the album in entirety at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on August 30 before headlining at the Credit One Stadium in Charleston on September 1.

The tour will serve as a farewell, with the band slated to release their final studio album later this year.