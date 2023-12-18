LONDON (AP) — Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offense allegations, British media reported Monday.

Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six “non-recent” allegations, the Press Association news agency reported. Brand was questioned by police in November over three other claims.

London’s Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand but said in a statement that a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time on Dec. 14.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offenses,” police said.

British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged.

In September, British media outlets published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. The accusers have not been named.

The comedian, author and “Get Him To The Greek” actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Two U.K. police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations against Brand after the claims were published. The BBC, where Brand worked on radio programs from 2006 to 2008, also launched a review into his behavior.