Lainey Wilson performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A big-name country music singer was announced as the headliner for the South Carolina Peach Festival this summer.

The Peach Festival begins on July 12 and runs through July 22.

Lainey Wilson will perform on July 14 at Lake Whelchel.

Along with Wilson, Drew Parker will also perform.

Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.