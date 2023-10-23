GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Multi-platinum, award-winning band Blink-182 will perform in concert next summer.

The band will be performing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on July 29, 2024.

Following the massive success of their colossal global outing, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will debut their new album One More Time… for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit VIP Nation’s website.