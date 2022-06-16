MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest teen got a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with Keith Urban at Carolina Country Music Fest last weekend.

17-year-old Alec Youngblood has been a fan of Urban for quite some time. Little did he know, all it would take to get to get him from the crowd to the stage was a sign that said “Can I play your guitar?”

“He kind of pointed at it and I looked over at my friend,” Youngblood said. “I was like, dude, he read it.”

When Youngblood heard Urban would be a headliner at this year’s CCMF, he imagined how cool it’d be if he somehow managed to get up on stage with him and play his guitar.

“We always thought even coming closer to the day, it was, it was the chances of it happening are slim to none,” Youngblood said.

He waited 10 hours on Saturday in the VIP section to get the perfect spot so that Urban would see his sign and possibly get to go up on stage. The plan worked.

“He was reading them out and he was like reading out mine,” Youngblood said. “And I was just like sitting there. I was like nodding.”

With no time wasted, he hopped on stage, was handed Urban’s personal guitar, and played one of his hit songs, “Good Thing,” which is the song he taught himself to play for this exact reason.

“You’re playing with a country music legend in front of almost 40,000 people,” Youngblood said. “It was just an experience. I mean, I was, I’ve never been more nervous in my life.”

Youngblood has only been playing guitar for about three years. He also plays at his church.

After his performance Saturday night, he said a guitar career is something he could definitely see in the future. He said he isn’t sure how he could top the experience of playing on stage with Urban.

Urban gave Youngblood his guitar pick, which Youngblood said he’s keeping tucked away in his wallet.