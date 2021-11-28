‘Connected forever.’ Woman invites Charlotte Checkers hockey player over for Thanksgiving following good deed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inside the Residence Inn on South Mint Street, Thanksgiving kindness was in full swing for Charlotte Checkers hockey player Ryan Lohin.

He said he saw a woman traveling from Atlanta, carrying groceries to her room to prepare her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“So I kind of just offered (to see) if she needed help to unload and load up the cart to get up to her room. And she was more than happy to take me up on the offer,” Lohin said.

But what he didn’t know is that generosity would be reciprocated.

“Right before I left for the game, she extended an invite to her family Thanksgiving that was going to be here at the hotel,” he said.

Lohin said her name is Vivian Bowman-Meeks and she told him to be there at 2 p.m. and not to be late. So Lohin arrived early just to make sure he wasn’t late.

He said she was one of the kindest people.

“She reminds me a lot of my family members, and aunts and grandparents. So, it was awesome to meet all of them and her children and grandkids were the same way and it was no surprise,” he said.

The families are now connected forever. Bowman-Meeks and Lohin’s mom are now Facebook friends and communicate through Messenger.

For Lohin, this is a feeling he won’t forget.

“You kind of hear of these stories and you don’t believe them until it hits home and it happens to you,” he said.