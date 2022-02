GREENVILLE, S.C, (WSPA) – A country music duo is making a stop in Greenville this summer for their tour.

According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Brooks and Dunn will be there on June 17 at 7 p.m. as part of their ‘Reboot Tour 2022.’ This is a nationwide tour for the duo as they go to some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade and some in over 20 years.

Bon Secours said tickets will go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.