SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Dancing with the Spartanburg Stars takes place tonight at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The charity event pairs local “stars” with professional dancers for cancer.

This biannual fundraiser benefits the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. The organization has so far raised $850,000 for the event, and organizers anticipate another $100,000 in donations by the end of the competition tonight, according to Trish Frasier, representative for the Cancer Society of Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

The organization’s previous record for the event was $611,723, she said.

Ten local celebrities will participate, including Ali Beeson, Mary Breeden, Harry Clayton, Dr. Blair Clementson,

Loreta Dylgjeri, Kevin Hudson, Christy Parris, Dr. Aqil Surka, Cal Wicker and Dave Zabriskie.

They will be paired with 10 professional dancers, including Markis Allen, Sara Brehmer, Kim Butler, Natalie Foreverland, Brandon Graham, Jason Kimble, Blake Kirsch, Ari Surka, Seany Urick and William Wilkins.

Each team is competing to see who receives the most votes and raises the most money by midnight. They began preparing for the event last September.

Online voting at www.dancingwiththespartanburgstars.org is now open. Organizers are encouraging supporters to cast votes and donate online during the event, which runs until midnight.

The Cancer Association provides free services to currently diagnosed cancer patients in Spartanburg and

Cherokee counties, including nutritional supplements, wigs, bras and breast prostheses, medical

equipment supplies, counseling, and personal care products. For more information, visit www.cancerassociation.org.