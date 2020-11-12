Disney+ sets release date for ‘Safety’ about Clemson football player

** FILE ** In this Oct. 6, 2007 file photo, former Clemson football player Ray Ray McElrathbey, left, and his brother Fahamarr are right a home on the sidelines before the start of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The McElrathbey brothers will be returning to South Carolina as Howard University takes on South Carolina State in Orangeburg on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A movie about Clemson University student Ray Ray McElrathbey which was partially shot on the university’s campus is set to release on December 11 on Disney+.

The streaming service announced the release date for the film “Safety” Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Disney's Safety is an all-new Original Movie inspired by the true story of former Clemson University safety Ray McElrathbey, streaming Dec. 11 on #DisneyPlus. #SafetyMovie🏈 pic.twitter.com/q7oEaS6yT7 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 11, 2020

The movie is inspired by the life of McElrathbey, a Clemson student who took custody of his younger brother while playing football for the Tigers in 2006.

McElrathbey told the Associated Press that he was taking care of his brother so he wouldn’t have to go into foster care.

Filming for the movie took place throughout the Clemson campus in September of 2019.