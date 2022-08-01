A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from South Carolina.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

SC Frogmore Stew

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Carolina Pork Twirl

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Dave’s Low Country Boil

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 12 hrs

– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Frogmore Stew

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Charleston Red Rice

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Bog

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Charleston Shrimp ‘n’ Gravy

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Eaton’s Easy Pulled Pork

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Carolina BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 5 cups

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 4 hrs 40 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 5 hrs

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Captain’s Seafood Crab Dip

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Shrimp and Grits on the Barbie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

South Carolina Sweet Tea

– Prep: 1 min

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 11 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Carolina Mustard Sauce #1

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Carolina Style Low Carb Barbecue Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Ashley’s African Peanut Soup

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 5 hrs

– Total: 5 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Engagement Dip

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 6 cups

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Polish Sweet Bread

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 2 – 9×5 inch loaves

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Tangy Carolina-Style Barbeque Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 2 1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Arron’s Shrimp and Grits

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Hilton Head Iced Tea

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here