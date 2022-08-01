A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from South Carolina.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
SC Frogmore Stew
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Carolina Pork Twirl
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Dave’s Low Country Boil
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 15
– Yield: 15 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
South Carolina She-Crab Soup
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Frogmore Stew
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Charleston Red Rice
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Bog
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Charleston Shrimp ‘n’ Gravy
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Eaton’s Easy Pulled Pork
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Carolina BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 5 cups
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Carolina BBQ
– Prep: 4 hrs 40 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 5 hrs
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Captain’s Seafood Crab Dip
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp and Grits on the Barbie
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
South Carolina Sweet Tea
– Prep: 1 min
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 11 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 gallon
– Number of ingredients: 2
– Read more about the recipe here
Carolina Mustard Sauce #1
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Carolina Style Low Carb Barbecue Sauce
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Ashley’s African Peanut Soup
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 18
– Read more about the recipe here
Engagement Dip
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 6 cups
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Polish Sweet Bread
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 2 hrs 10 minutes
– Total: 3 hrs
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 2 – 9×5 inch loaves
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Tangy Carolina-Style Barbeque Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 2 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Arron’s Shrimp and Grits
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Hilton Head Iced Tea
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here