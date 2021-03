CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Garth Brooks rescheduled his concert for April 10 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

According to the press release, the concert, which is part of The Stadium Tour, will be held on September 25.

Brooks sold 74,000 tickets in 90 minutes, which is the largest paid crowd in the history of the Bank of America Stadium.

All tickets will be honored, according to the press release.