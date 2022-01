Gloria and Emilio Estefan mural unveiled in Miami

FILE – Gloria Estefan sings “Mas Alla” prior to Pope Francis celebrating Mass in New York on Sept. 25, 2015. Estefan said she’s emerging from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, days after dining outdoors at a Miami-area restaurant. Estefan says she fortunately only lost her sense of smell and taste and had “a little bit of a cough” and dehydration. In a video shared on Instagram, she says she’s since tested negative.(Andrew Burton/Pool Photo via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A new mural honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan has been unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana.

Local artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.”

The artwork was unveiled at a Saturday event, attended by city officials and the couple’s son Nayib Estefan.

“My parents have always been this big to me, but it’s amazing to see them preserved in one of their finest moments in the 80s in Miami,” Nayib Estefan toldWTVJ.

The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban American. A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall.

The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz, who is also Cuban.