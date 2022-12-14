Typing into Google gives the tech giant a unique perspective into what people are thinking; the platform’s list of top trends is now out for the year.

The top trending Google search in 2022 can be summed up in a word: Worldle – the widely popular game which gives players six chances to guess the word of the day.

“It became one of those viral games. Yes, lots of questions about how to play, but also some searches that make me think people might be cheating,” explained Google’s Sarah Armstrong.

According to Armstrong, the second top trending search was “election results,” as people looked for the midterm winners.

Prominent figures who passed rounded out the top five: Queen Elizabeth, Betty White, and Bob Saget.

In Google’s “people” category, actor Johnny Depp took the top spot, thanks to the Depp v Heard defamation trial. Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, occupied number three.

Will Smith was the second most searched person. He went viral after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” landed in Google’s number-three spot for most searched movies. “Thor: Love and Thunder” was second. The animated film “Encanto” placed on top.

COVID queries are still common, including “PCR test near me.” But a lot of people are thinking about fuel costs.

“This year, as gas prices near me, that made the very top of the ‘near me’ list. Those gas prices skyrocketed this year,” said Armstrong.

Americans were also looking for ways to lend a hand. The phrase “how to help” hit an all-time high in 2022; a search trend that may offer some optimism heading Into 2023.