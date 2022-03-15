GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th anniversary Tuesday in Greenville. The event, held at the Poinsett Club Ballroom at 807 E. Washington Street, begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a preview of the upcoming season and special shows.
Tickets can be purchased online from the Peace Center website, or by phone (864) 467-3000. Peace Center box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ABOUT THE ORCHESTRA
What exactly is a symphony orchestra? What instruments are involved?
A symphony orchestra is a collection of up to 100 musicians who play instruments of four basic types:
- Strings WHERE THEY SIT: In a semicircle directly in front of the conductor; they comprise more than half the orchestra.
- Violins (the smallest and highest in pitch of the orchestral string instruments)
- Violas
- Cellos
- Doublebasses (the largest and lowest in pitch of the orchestral string instruments)
- Woodwinds WHERE THEY SIT: A few rows back from the conductor in the center of the orchestra.
- Flutes
- Oboes
- Clarinets
- Bassoons
- Other related instruments
- Brass WHERE THEY SIT: Since they’re the loudest, you’ll see them positioned at the back of the orchestra.
- Trumpets
- Horns
- Trombones
- Tubas
- Other similar instruments
- Percussion Some works use lots of different percussion; others may have a single musician playing the kettledrums, or no percussion at all.
WHERE THEY SIT: Also found at the back of the orchestra near the brass section.
- Drums
- Bells
- Other auxiliary instruments