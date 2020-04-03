1  of  13
HBO to stream 500 hours of programming for free

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – As the nation settles in for an extended period of self-isolation to beat COVID-19, HBO announced it will be streaming some of its hit series, documentaries and more for free, starting Friday.

The premium television network announced the #StayHomeBoxOffice titles on Twitter Thursday.

Starting April 3, viewers can use HBO or HBO Go to watch the following HBO shows at no cost: “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Sopranos,” “Succession,” “True Blood,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”

HBO is also offering a number of documentaries and children’s movies that include “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “The Apollo,” The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” and more.

The WarnerMedia-owned company launches a new streaming venture, HBO Max, in May. The premium subscription will include access to content from HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT, TBS and others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

